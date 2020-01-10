Skanska Builds Advanced Surgical Pavilion in Manhasset, USA, for USD 238 M, About SEK 2.3 Billion

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with North Shore University Hospital (NSUH) to construct the new advanced surgical pavilion at their campus in Manhasset, New York, USA. The contract is worth USD 238 M, about SEK 2.3 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2019.

The new 26,800 square-meter pavilion will replace and expand NSUH's existing operating rooms, Cardiothoracic Intensive Care Unit, Neurological Intensive Care Unit, and provide core and shell space for future use. Also included in the overall square footage is a 2,940 square-meter parking deck.

Construction will begin in March of 2020 and completion is scheduled for 2022.

Skanska is one of the leading development and construction companies in USA, specialized in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 67 billion in 2018 and had about 9,000 employees in its operations.

