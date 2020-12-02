Skanska builds care facilities in California, USA, for USD 90 M, about SEK 770 M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with San Mateo County to build five new buildings for Cordilleras Health System in Redwood City, California. The contract is worth USD 90 M, about SEK 770 M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The project includes four new Mental Health Rehabilitations Centers (MHRC) containing 16 beds for long-term mental healthcare. Additionally, there will be a new three-story, co-housing building that will support transitional clients.

Construction began in November 2020 and is scheduled for completion in December 2023.

Skanska is one of the leading construction- and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

