Skanska builds distribution facility in Maspeth, New York, USA, for USD 110M, about SEK 930M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with FedEx Ground to construct a new distribution facility in Maspeth, New York, USA. The contract is worth USD 110M, about SEK 930M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter 2021.

The contract includes paving, the abatement and demolition of three unoccupied buildings and the construction of a new 28,000 square meter two-story distribution facility in Maspeth, Queens. The building will feature administrative office space on the ground level and a precast concrete access ramp for second-level employee parking. The exterior precast façade will include 45 truck loading bays.

Construction began in May 2021 and is scheduled for completion in September 2023.

Skanska is one of the leading construction- and project development companies in the U.S., specialized in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 66 billion in 2020 and had about 7,600 employees in its operations.

