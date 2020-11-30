Skanska builds highway in Norway, for about NOK 3 billion, about SEK 2.9 billion

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contact with the Norwegian Public Roads Administration on building a motorway between Bærum and Hole municipality in Eastern Norway. The contract is worth about NOK 3 billion, about SEK 2.9 billion, will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the fourth quarter 2020.

The aim of the project is to replace today's winding and narrow road with a modern four-lane motorway, which will significantly improve safety and accessibility for travelers on what is an important exit and transport route in Eastern Norway.

After today's signing, the project will enter into the collaboration phase between Skanska with partners and the client, before starting the construction work in February 2021. The work consists of four tunnels and eight bridges. The length of the road is 8.4 kilometers and in total 3 million cubic meters of different masses will be moved in the project.

To ensure enough protection of external environment aspects throughout the project, Skanska will certify E16 Bjørum - Skaret according to CEEQUAL, which is an internationally recognized certification standard for infrastructure.

Skanska is one of the leading development- and construction companies in the Nordics, with operations in building construction and civil engineering in Sweden, Norway and Finland, and developing residential- and commercial property projects in select home markets. The commercial development stream is also active in Denmark. Skanska had sales of about SEK 70 billion and more than 15,200 employees in its Nordic operations during 2019.

