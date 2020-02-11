Skanska Builds New Bridge Over the Potomac River, USA, for USD 301 M, About SEK 2.9 Billion
Feb 11, 2020, 01:37 ET
ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has, as part of a joint venture with Corman Kokosing Construction Company and McLean Contracting Company, signed a contract with Maryland Department of Transportation - Maryland Transportation Authority to design and build the new Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas "Mac" Middleton Bridge over the Potomac River, USA. Skanska will include its share of the contract worth USD 301 M, about SEK 2.9 billion, in the US order bookings for the first quarter 2020.
The existing, two-lane bridge which connects Newburg, Maryland, and Dahlgren, Virginia, will be replaced with a new about 3 kilometers (1.9 mile), four-lane structure. In addition, the project will include roadway realignment and construction of about 800 meters (0.5 miles) on either side of the bridge. It will also utilize an All-Electronic Tolling (AET) system.
Once the new bridge and roadway construction is complete the existing bridge will be demolished and used to create artificial reefs in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
Construction will begin March 2020, with the new bridge expected to open by 2023. Project completion is scheduled for December 2024.
Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 67 billion and about 9,000 employees in its operations in 2018.
CONTACT:
For further information please contact:
Maritza E. Ferreira,
Communications Director,
Skanska USA,
tel +1 (404) 946 75 21
Andreas Joons,
Press Officer,
Skanska AB,
tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99
This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-new-bridge-over-the-potomac-river--usa--for-usd-301-m--about-sek-2-9-billion,c3032088
The following files are available for download:
|
20200211 US Nice Middleton Bridge
|
https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-1-20200211-us-nice-middleton-bridge,c2746459
|
Image 1 20200211 US Nice Middleton Bridge
|
https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-2-20200211-us-nice-middleton-bridge,c2746457
|
Image 2 20200211 US Nice Middleton Bridge
|
https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-3-20200211-us-nice-middleton-bridge,c2746458
|
Image 3 20200211 US Nice Middleton Bridge
SOURCE Skanska
Share this article