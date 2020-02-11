Skanska Builds New Bridge Over the Potomac River, USA, for USD 301 M, About SEK 2.9 Billion

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has, as part of a joint venture with Corman Kokosing Construction Company and McLean Contracting Company, signed a contract with Maryland Department of Transportation - Maryland Transportation Authority to design and build the new Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas "Mac" Middleton Bridge over the Potomac River, USA. Skanska will include its share of the contract worth USD 301 M, about SEK 2.9 billion, in the US order bookings for the first quarter 2020.

The existing, two-lane bridge which connects Newburg, Maryland, and Dahlgren, Virginia, will be replaced with a new about 3 kilometers (1.9 mile), four-lane structure. In addition, the project will include roadway realignment and construction of about 800 meters (0.5 miles) on either side of the bridge. It will also utilize an All-Electronic Tolling (AET) system.

Once the new bridge and roadway construction is complete the existing bridge will be demolished and used to create artificial reefs in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

Construction will begin March 2020, with the new bridge expected to open by 2023. Project completion is scheduled for December 2024.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 67 billion and about 9,000 employees in its operations in 2018.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Maritza E. Ferreira,

Communications Director,

Skanska USA,

tel +1 (404) 946 75 21

Andreas Joons,

Press Officer,

Skanska AB,

tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-new-bridge-over-the-potomac-river--usa--for-usd-301-m--about-sek-2-9-billion,c3032088

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3032088/1191509.pdf 20200211 US Nice Middleton Bridge https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-1-20200211-us-nice-middleton-bridge,c2746459 Image 1 20200211 US Nice Middleton Bridge https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-2-20200211-us-nice-middleton-bridge,c2746457 Image 2 20200211 US Nice Middleton Bridge https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-3-20200211-us-nice-middleton-bridge,c2746458 Image 3 20200211 US Nice Middleton Bridge

SOURCE Skanska