Skanska Builds new Hospital Building in Oulu, Finland, for EUR 190 M, about SEK 2.0 Billion

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Oulu University Hospital to build a new hospital building in Oulu, Finland. Skanska's share of the contract is worth EUR 190 M, about SEK 2.0 billion, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the first quarter of 2020.

The new ten-story main building, with a total area of about 59,000 square meters, will house functions for emergency rooms, intensive care units, operating rooms, delivery wards and support functions. The new building will replace outdated hospital buildings completed in the 1970's.

The building consists of two parts built by two alliance consortiums. Skanska is the main contractor in the B alliance. Oulu University Hospital, Caverion, Siemens and Tierna Group, a joint venture of architectural agencies, are also part of the alliance.

Preparatory construction works begun in 2019, and the project is scheduled for completion in phases and will be completed in its entirety by the end of 2023.

Skanska is one of the leading development- and construction companies in the Nordics, with operations in building construction and civil engineering in Sweden, Norway and Finland, and developing residential- and commercial property projects in select home markets. The commercial development stream is also active in Denmark. Skanska had sales of about SEK 70 billion and more than 15,200 employees in its Nordic operations during 2019.

