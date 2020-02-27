Skanska Builds Oslo City Emergency Center, Norway, for About NOK 1.5 Billion, About SEK 1.6 Billion

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Omsorgsbygg Oslo KF to build Oslo City Emergency Center, Norway. The contract is worth about NOK 1.5 billion, about SEK 1.6 billion, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the first quarter 2020.

The new emergency center will be open 24 hours a day and provide healthcare and social services for people living in Oslo. The building, that will be located in the area at Aker Hospital, will among other things consist of seven operating rooms, eight rooms for x-ray diagnostics and about 100 dedicated areas for examination and treatment.

The emergency center will be built as a passive house and certified according to BREEAM Excellent. The construction site will be fossil-free and Skanska's ambition, together with Omsorgsbygg, is to carry out as much work as possible without emissions.

Construction will commence in March 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in mid-2023.

Skanska is one of the leading development- and construction companies in the Nordics, with operations in building construction and civil engineering in Sweden, Norway and Finland, and developing residential- and commercial property projects in select home markets. The commercial development stream is also active in Denmark. Skanska had sales of about SEK 70 billion and more than 15,200 employees in its Nordic operations during 2019.

