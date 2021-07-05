Skanska constructs raw water tunnel in Norway for about NOK 3.4 billion, about SEK 3.4 billion

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the Agency for Water and Sewage in Oslo Municipality to construct a raw water tunnel between Hole municipality and Oslo, Norway. The contract is worth about NOK 3.4 billion, about SEK 3.4 billion, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the second quarter of 2021.

The E5 contract consists of constructing a 19-kilometer long tunnel mainly using two TBMs (Tunnel boring machines) from the new water source, Holsfjorden, in Hole municipality to a new underground water treatment plant located at Huseby in the western area of Oslo.

The contract is the second sub-contract in a major development project, whose main goal is to ensure that Oslo's water supply will provide enough quantities of drinking water even in the event of failure in vital parts of the water supply system. Skanska won the first sub-contract, for preparatory work, in august 2020.

Construction will start August 2021 and is scheduled to be completed by 2027.

Skanska is one of the leading construction- and project development companies in the Nordics, with operations in building construction and civil engineering in Sweden, Norway and Finland, and developing residential- and commercial property projects in select home markets. The commercial development stream is also active in Denmark. Skanska had sales of about SEK 66 billion and about 14,800 employees in its Nordic operations during 2020.

