ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has divested the office building Solna United in Solna, Sweden, for about SEK 3.3 billion to a fund managed by DWS. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Nordic in the first quarter 2020. The transfer of the property will take place in June 2020.

Solna United has eleven tenants and all office space has been leased. The building offers about 34,000 square meters and is planned to be environmentally certified according to LEED Platinum. The first tenants moved in during the fall 2019.

The property is supplied with renewable energy from a photovoltaic panel park harvesting solar energy, formalized by a long term agreement with Kalmar Energi.

The recently completed office building is located next to Solna station in Arenastaden and has been developed and built by Skanska.

Skanska is one of the leading development- and construction companies in the Nordics, with operations in building construction and civil engineering in Sweden, Norway and Finland, and developing residential- and commercial property projects in select home markets. The commercial development stream is also active in Denmark. Skanska had sales of about SEK 70 billion and more than 15,200 employees in its Nordic operations during 2019.

For further information please contact:

Fredrik Bergenstråhle

Managing Director

Skanska Commercial Property Development Stockholm

tel +46(0)10-448-16-67

Andreas Joons

Press Officer,

Skanska AB

tel +46(0)10-449-04-94

Direct line for media, tel +46(0)10-448-88-99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-divests-the-office-building-solna-united-in-solna--sweden--for-about-sek-3-3-billion,c3040814

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3040814/1197822.pdf 20200221 SE divestment Solna United https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-20200221-solna-united,c2751249 Image 20200221 Solna United https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-2-20200221-solna-united,c2751256 Image 2 20200221 Solna United

SOURCE Skanska