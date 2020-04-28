Skanska: Three Month Report, January-March 2020

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights according to segment reporting

Revenue amounted to SEK 41.2 billion (35.1); adjusted for currency effects revenue increased 14 percent.

(35.1); adjusted for currency effects revenue increased 14 percent. Operating income amounted to SEK 2.9 billion (0.5).

(0.5). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.78 (0.87).

(0.87). Operating cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 1.6 billion (-1.3), according to IFRS.

(-1.3), according to IFRS. Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables (+)/net debt (-) totaled SEK 5.3 billion ( December 31, 2019 : 3.2), according to IFRS.

( : 3.2), according to IFRS. Order bookings in Construction amounted to SEK 41.3 billion (27.3); adjusted for currency effects order bookings increased 48 percent. The order backlog amounted to SEK 199.0 billion ( December 31, 2019 : 185.4).

(27.3); adjusted for currency effects order bookings increased 48 percent. The order backlog amounted to ( : 185.4). Operating income in Construction amounted to SEK 0.6 billion (0.4).

(0.4). Operating income in Project Development amounted to SEK 2.5 billion (0.3).

(0.3). Return on capital employed in Project Development was 14.8 percent (9.7).

Return on equity was 27.0 percent (13.4).

This report will also be presented via a telephone conference and a webcast at 10:00 a.m. (CET) on April 28, 2020. The telephone conference will be webcasted live at www.skanska.com/investors, where a recording of the conference will also be available later. To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46-8-566-426-51, or +44-333-300-0804, or +1-631-913-1422. PIN code 46870318#. This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Persson

Executive Vice President and CFO

Skanska AB

tel +46-10-448-8900

André Lofgren

Senior Vice President

Investor Relations

Skanska AB

tel +46-10-448-1363

Karolina Cederhage

Senior Vice President

Communications

Skanska AB

tel +46-10-448-0880

Jacob Birkeland

Head of Media Relations

Skanska AB

tel +46-10-449-1957

This is information is such that Skanska AB is obliged to make public in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07.30 a.m. (CET) on April 28, 2020.

