Skanska Year-end Report, January-December 2019 (Compared to January-December 2018)

Feb 07, 2020, 04:18 ET

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights according to segment reporting

  • Revenue amounted to SEK 176.8 billion (170.5); adjusted for currency effects revenue decreased 1 percent.
  • Operating income amounted to SEK 7.8 billion (4.8); adjusted for currency effects operating income increased 57 percent.
  • Earnings per share increased 62 percent to SEK 15.46 (9.55).
  • The Board of Directors propose a dividend of SEK 6.25 (6.00) per share.
  • Operating cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 3.8 billion (7.4), according to IFRS.
  • Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables (+)/net debt (-) totaled SEK 3.2 billion (September 30, 2019: -3.9), according to IFRS.
  • Order bookings in Construction amounted to SEK 145.8 billion (151.7); adjusted for currency effects order bookings decreased 8 percent. The order backlog amounted to SEK 185.4 billion (September 30, 2019: 183.7).
  • Operating income in Construction amounted to SEK 3.8 billion (1.1) and includes a SEK -0.4 billion goodwill impairment charge in the UK operations in the fourth quarter. The comparable period includes project write-downs and other non recurring items at a total net of SEK -2.3 billion.
  • Operating income in Project Development amounted to SEK 4.5 billion (4.6); adjusted for currency effects operating income decreased 5 percent.
  • Return on capital employed in Project Development was 10.3 percent (12.0).
  • Return on equity was 21.4 percent (14.1).

This report will also be presented via a telephone conference and a webcast at 10:00 a.m. (CET) on February 7, 2020. The telephone conference will be webcasted live at www.skanska.com/investors, where a recording of the conference will also be available later. To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46-8-566-426-51, or +44-333-300-0804, or +1-631-913-1422. PIN code 79556082#. This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:
Magnus Persson
Executive Vice President and CFO
Skanska AB
tel +46-10-448-8900

André Löfgren
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations
Skanska AB
tel +46-10-448-1363

Karolina Cederhage
Senior Vice President
Communications, Skanska AB
tel +46-10-448-0880

Jacob Birkeland
Head of Media Relations
Skanska AB
tel +46-10-449-1957

The information provided herein is such as Skanska AB is obligated to disclose pursuant to the EU market securities act (EU) no. 596/2014.

