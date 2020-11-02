Skate For Changes Announces December 20th, 2020 NYC All Around Give Back Drive for the Holidays

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC activism group Skate For Changes, (https://www.instagram.com/skateforchanges/), in collaboration with The Queens Liberation Project and Strategy for Black Lives announced today their "All Around Give Back Drive" for the NYC area. The group is made up of skateboarders that consistently fight for equality and the betterment of black and brown lives with a focus predominantly on inner cities and inner-city youth. The All-Around Give Back drive is currently being shared throughout all of social media with instructions for those with items to donate to email or call or direct message @skateforchanges via Instagram to schedule a pick-up. The All-Around Give Back Drive will end on December 20th, 2020 with all donations being distributed at that time.

All Around Give Back Drive

"Many of the people that we have engaged with since launching and are very much in need in the NYC area are youth, teens, and young adults that truly do not have day-to-day items that they need," states Skate For Changes Founder. "COVID-19 came through, and people are truly struggling. There are also families who cannot make ends meet at this time and the staggering unemployment rates have made it nearly impossible for people to get back on their feet quickly in order to obtain the things they need. Our city was hit hard and our goal is to brighten the holidays for as many of these families, teens, and young adults as we can."

Skate For Changes is asking for and accepting new or lightly used clean clothing, shoes, coats, food, toys, skates, and skateboards. These items will be distributed both directly to those in need as well as to foundations that the group is teaming up with to ensure that all items are distributed accordingly. If you have a foundation and would like to participate in receiving items from the drive for those in need please email [email protected].



For more information on The All-Around Give Back Drive, media interviews, or partnerships please email [email protected].



ABOUT SKATE FOR CHANGES

Established in 2020, Skate for Changes is an NYC based group of activists who skate for a better future. The group is made up of skateboarders that consistently fight for equality and the betterment of black and brown lives with a focus predominantly on inner cities and inner-city youth. For more information on Skate For Changes please visit their Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/skateforchanges/.

Media Contact: Monique Tatum

BPM-PR Firm

1.877.841.7244

[email protected]

SOURCE Skate For Changes