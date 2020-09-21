SKF and Deacero in fee-based partnership to improve performance

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF is partnering with Deacero, the Mexican steel manufacturer, to improve performance and reduce downtime at their steel rolling mill in Celaya.

The partnership is built on a fee-based set-up covering bearings, bearing remanufacturing, maintenance services and application engineering and tools. By working together to understand the performance of Deacero's rolling mills, bearing service life and machine uptime can be increased, reducing overall maintenance costs and improving the production output and sustainability performance of the mill.

Claudinei Reche, President, SKF Latin America, says: "SKF's unique combination of services and competence has been supporting customers improve their production output for over 20 years. We are very pleased that Deacero shares our commitment to working together to improve local industry's competitiveness."

Iván Martinez, Central Negotiation Director at Deacero, says: "Market trends are pushing manufacturers for improved quality, cost reduction and just-in-time production. SKF's service help us to achieve this, whilst at the same time bringing innovative solutions that help us continue to deliver value to our customers."

Deacero is the largest steel wire manufacturer in Mexico. They operate 17 production plants and 26 distribution centers in North America.

