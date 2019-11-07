SKF Completes EUR 255m Buy-back of Bonds Maturing 2020 and 2022, Updates Financial Net
Nov 07, 2019, 02:55 ET
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has completed the buy-back of EUR 51 million and EUR 204 million of outstanding bonds maturing in 2020 and 2022 respectively.
Financial net for Q4 2019 is now expected to be approximately SEK -360 million, compared to the Group's previous guidance of SEK -250 million.
