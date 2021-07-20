SKF Half-year report 2021: Record operating profit

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO:

"The second quarter saw a record in adjusted operating profit of SEK 3,118 million (1,565 million) and an adjusted operating margin of 15.0% (9.4%).

The result was especially strong, given continued headwinds in the form of negative currency impact and rising input costs. Through mitigating actions we have been able to compensate for approximately 50% of this cost increase. We've done well to serve our customers under these circumstances, and we're doing our outmost to capture additional growth opportunities.

Organic sales development in the quarter was just above 33%, with net sales of SEK 20,735 million (SEK 16,599 million). Sales were significantly higher on all main geographical markets with organic growth of 91% in Latin America, 40% in EMEA, 27% in North America and 19% in APAC.

The Industrial business delivered a record set of results, with an adjusted operating margin of 18.0% (14.0%). The Automotive business delivered an adjusted operating margin of 7.6% (-7.6%).

Cash flow generation in the quarter was SEK 509 million (negative 838 million), an improvement compared to last year as well as the last quarter.

We continue to invest in and consolidate our manufacturing footprint. Since 2019 we have permanently closed six sites and are currently in the process of closing an additional 11. Regretfully, some of these initiatives have a negative impact on some employees which we try to mitigate to the extent possible. Nevertheless, they are necessary to align our presence and capabilities with customer demand and, thereby enabling growth opportunities.

Investments in our factories are expected to reach SEK 3.8 billion for the year, 200 million higher than our previous guidance. These investments make us more flexible and efficient as well as being an important foundation for winning more business from customers in fast-growing segments and regions.

These investments and consolidation efforts have, on an annual basis, realized SEK 1.1 billion of the 5 billion in savings we expect to generate by 2025.

We are moving towards a more sustainable future and we already have an ambitious net zero CO2 emissions target from our own operations by 2030. By also committing to the Science Based Targets Initiative, we're now taking steps to further increase our ambition and transparency levels throughout our supply chain. This will also ensure that our efforts are fully aligned with the ambitions of the Paris Agreement.

The record high operating result for the quarter is a proof point on SKF's ability to drive efficiency and effectiveness in a volatile and demanding market environment. Together with opportunities to further capitalize on our strong market position and industrializing new offerings and business models, we have a solid platform to fuel future growth.

I'm thrilled and eager to embark on the exciting journey that lies ahead of us!

Looking ahead, demand is expected to remain strong but there is also uncertainty related to both Covid and to the supply situation. For the third quarter we expect an organic growth of about 10 percent compared to Q3 2020."

Key figures, SEKm Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Half year 2021 Half year 2020 Net sales 20,735 16,599 40,600 36,684 Adjusted operating profit 3,118 1,565 5,907 4,137 Adjusted operating margin, % 15.0 9.4 14.5 11.3 Operating profit 2,878 669 5,577 2,937 Operating margin, % 13.9 4.0 13.7 8.0 Adjusted profit before taxes 3,040 1,476 5,626 3,635 Profit before taxes 2,801 580 5,296 2,436 Net cash flow after investments before financing 509 -838 -193 1,902 Basic earnings per share 4.59 0.75 8.50 3.50 Adjusted earnings per share 5.11 2.72 9.23 6.13

Net sales change y-o-y, %, Q2 Organic Structure Currency Total SKF Group 33.2 - -8.3 24.9 Industrial 21.7 - -7.9 13.8 Automotive 75.9 - -9.8 66.1

Net sales change y-o-y, %, Half year Organic Structure Currency Total SKF Group 19.6 - -8.9 10.7 Industrial 13.1 - -8.6 4.5 Automotive 39.2 - -10.2 29.0

Organic sales change in local currencies, per region y-o-y, %, Q2 EMEA North America Latin America Asia SKF Group 39.8 27.2 91.0 19.1 Industrial +++ +++ +++ +++ Automotive +++ +++ +++ +++

Organic sales change in local currencies, per region y-o-y, %, Half year EMEA North America Latin America Asia SKF Group 18.0 11.8 42.9 22.4 Industrial +++ +++ +++ +++ Automotive +++ +++ +++ +++

Outlook and guidance

Demand for Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020

Demand is expected to continue to grow and we expect an organic growth of about 10% for the third quarter compared to Q3 2020

Guidance Q3 2021

Currency impact on the operating profit is expected to be around SEK -150 million compared with Q3 2020, based on exchange rates per 30 June 2021.

Guidance 2021

Tax level excluding effects related to divested businesses: around 28%.

Additions to property, plant and equipment: around SEK 3,800 million . Previous guidance was around SEK 3,600 million

A teleconference will be held on 20 July 2020 at 08:00 (CEST):

Conference ID: 302722

Sweden +46 10 884 8016

UK / International +44 20 3936 2999

https://investors.skf.com/en

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

The financial information in this press release is information which AB SKF is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication on 20 July 2021 at 07.00 CEST.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations

tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: [email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-half-year-report-2021--record-operating-profit,c3387274

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3387274/1446635.pdf SKF Q2 2021 Eng (PDF) https://news.cision.com/skf/i/rickard-gustafson,c2937253 Rickard Gustafson

SOURCE SKF