SKF Inaugurates Factory in Changshan, China
Apr 17, 2019, 04:16 ET
GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has inaugurated its tapered roller bearing factory in Changshan, China. Following an investment of approximately SEK 200 million, the new factory will improve the Group's competitiveness in the industrial drives and automotive segments in China.
Previously operating across three sites in China, development and manufacturing of the SKF, PEER and GBC brands are being consolidated into a more modern and efficient site.
Patrick Tong, President, Industrial Sales, Asia, says: "This is an important investment for us. We are able to bring together our three brands, combining R&D and manufacturing competence, strengthening our position within a number of segments."
The Changshan factory employs approximately 600 staff.
