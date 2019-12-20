SKF's Capital Markets Day Will be Held on 4 November 2020

SKF

Dec 20, 2019, 05:59 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In November 2020, SKF will arrange its Capital Markets Day in co-ordination with Sandvik and Volvo Group. The capital markets days will include visits to Sandvik and SKF sites in Austria and to Volvo in Gothenburg, Sweden.

SKF's Capital Markets Day will be held on 4 November 2020 in Steyr, Austria. During the day, investors, analysts and financial media will get updates on the development of SKF's strategic ambition as well as the Group's financial and operational performance.

A formal invitation with a complete agenda, information regarding how to register, suggested flights, etc. will be sent out during the second quarter of 2020. Transfer between Sandvik and SKF will be arranged. Please save the following dates:

November 3, 2020  Sandvik CMD in Graz, Austria.

November 4, 2020  SKF CMD in Steyr, Austria.

November 5, 2020  Volvo Group CMD in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Aktiebolaget SK

(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: +46-31-337-6576, mobile: +46-725-776576
e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg
tel: +46-31-337-2104; +46-705-472-104;
e-mail: patrik.stenberg@skf.com

