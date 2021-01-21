SKF's year-end results to be published on 2 February

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its year-end results for 2020 on 2 February 2021 at approximately 13:00 (CET).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a Webcast, with the opportunity to ask questions via the chat function, at 14:00 (CET).

To join the Webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/60087dd9dd22a114004e75a2/emds

Sweden +46 10 884 8016

UK / International +44 20 3936 2999

Passcode: 812094

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations

