SKF's Year-end Results to be Published on 4 February 2020
Jan 17, 2020, 02:48 ET
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The SKF Group will publish its year-end results on 4 February 2020 at approximately 13:00 (CET).
Investors, analysts and media are invited to take part in a conference call, which will be held in English, at 14:00 (CET).
To join the conference call, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call using the following details:
International: +44(0)2071-928000
Sweden: +46(0)8-5069-2180
United States: +1-631-510-7495
The conference ID for the call is either SKF or 3662219.
All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's website: http://investors.skf.com/en/result-centre
Media: To book interviews with Alrik Danielson and Niclas Rosenlew after the conference call, please contact Theo Kjellberg on theo.kjellberg@skf.com or +46-725-77-65-76.
Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)
For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46-31-337-6576, mobile: 46-725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46-31-337-2104; 46-705-472-104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com
