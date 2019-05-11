Skid Row Moms Celebrate Mother's Day Early Today at the 75th Annual Mother's Day Celebration Brunch @ Fred Jordan Missions

To make these Moms feel extra special, Fred Jordan Missions' staff will prepare and serve a delicious sit-down brunch to 300 hurting and hungry Moms and children.

Los Angeles is the Homeless Capital of the Nation, and more than 40% of the nation's homeless are mothers with young children, and that number keeps rising. Come see what it's like to be a mother who's been stripped of her dignity and still responsible for young children living on Skid Row and in the inner city. Hear how your viewers, listeners and readers can make a real difference.

See L.A. at its best - - people helping people - - giving up their Saturday to serve impoverished mothers and children, letting them know they are not forgotten.

Since 1944, the Fred Jordan Missions , ( http://www.fjm.org ) has fed homeless and impoverished men, women, and families with children in downtown L.A. The Mission has fed, clothed and housed some of the world's most impoverished people by building orphanages, schools, hospitals, and missions in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

WHEN: TODAY SATURDAY, MAY 11, 2019 - - 10:00am until 2:00pm

WHERE: Fred Jordan Mission, 445 Towne Avenue, Los Angeles (corner of 5th & Towne)

SOURCE The Fred Jordan Mission

Related Links

http://www.fjm.org

