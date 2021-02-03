Skience Expands Sales and Marketing Team to Meet Surging Demand for Customized Financial Services-Focused Digital Solutions and Tools

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skience, a leading financial services digital enablement solution and consulting provider, today announced the expansion of its national sales and marketing team to accelerate the company's business development efforts. The new hires follow the recent appointments of key executives to senior leadership roles, including COO and President Marc Butler and Executive Vice President, Sales Kyle Van Pelt, as well as important hires to its platform delivery, Salesforce services and client success teams.

Mr. Van Pelt said, "In this ongoing remote-work environment, demand for our cloud-based platform solutions and technology services has significantly intensified, with firms recognizing the need to offer increasingly sophisticated, operationally efficient digital solutions to internal teams and clients. This expansion – along with the appointments of numerous senior professionals in the preceding months – allows us to respond to market interest in Skience and build strong relationships with financial services firms to enhance their digital experiences and resolve their operational pain points."

The new members of the team include:

Nick Thacker has 17 years' sales experience in the financial services and software-as-a-service industries. Most recently he served as Senior Vice President, Business Development with Vestmark. Previously he held senior roles with RBS Capital Markets.

has 17 years' sales experience in the financial services and software-as-a-service industries. Most recently he served as Senior Vice President, Business Development with Vestmark. Previously he held senior roles with RBS Capital Markets. Mike Mackey has spent 27 years supporting financial services industry in technologically complex sales positions. He worked with Morningstar, Inc. for the past 15 years, most recently as Senior Vice President, Business Development, for the company's aggregation business.

has spent 27 years supporting financial services industry in technologically complex sales positions. He worked with Morningstar, Inc. for the past 15 years, most recently as Senior Vice President, Business Development, for the company's aggregation business. Matthew Reed began his career as a financial advisor and transitioned into sales for financial services and fintech firms. Over the course of the past 15 years, he served in progressively more senior roles, most recently as a Business Development Executive for the Financial Services group at SoftServe.

began his career as a financial advisor and transitioned into sales for financial services and fintech firms. Over the course of the past 15 years, he served in progressively more senior roles, most recently as a Business Development Executive for the Financial Services group at SoftServe. Jacob Rouser is a multi-industry marketing strategist with expertise in targeting technical decision makers. Over the past decade, he has built and executed marketing strategies for technology companies, most recently at CodeScience, a product development organization that helps SaaS businesses thrive on the Salesforce AppExchange.

is a multi-industry marketing strategist with expertise in targeting technical decision makers. Over the past decade, he has built and executed marketing strategies for technology companies, most recently at CodeScience, a product development organization that helps SaaS businesses thrive on the Salesforce AppExchange. Colby Tallafuss built his career supporting the expansion of data driven technology companies, including Riskalyze, Seamless.AI, and SCANMARKET.

Messrs. Thacker, Mackey, Reed, and Tallafuss will report to Mr. Van Pelt. Mr. Rouser will report to Kirsten Ly, vice president, Marketing.

Mr. Butler concluded, "Recent enhancements to the Skience platform and innovative technology solutions that we plan to introduce this year require experienced sales and marketing professionals who understand the value of digital enablement in this sector and can tell our story to a wider audience. Attracting this level of talent enables Skience to continue delivering best-in-class solutions and services to financial services firms."

About Skience

Skience delivers innovative digital strategies and solutions that transform businesses. Skience offers consulting services and an award-winning integrated platform that provides wealth management firms and RIAs an efficient way to unify their technology, increase back-office and advisor productivity, and set the stage for a great client experience. The Skience platform features a streamlined, end-to-end client onboarding and new account opening experience, deep integrations with leading custodial and clearing firms, compliance features, and daily data consolidation. Skience received a 2020 Technology Provider award from WealthManagement.com, a 2020 American Business Awards® Silver Stevie® award for fintech solutions and was a Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech 100 honoree in 2019 and 2020. Visit Skience.com to learn more.

