Skilled donates $1MM in career services to COVID-19 victims

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With 10MM Americans unemployed and a projected 47MM unemployed by the end of 2020, Skilled the world's largest virtual Career Center commits $1MM in career services and training to those impacted by COVID-19.

Any job-seeker whose profession has been impacted can come to Skilled and receive free career counselling, interview coaching, mock interviews, and expert mentorship, 100% virtually.