Skilled donates $1MM in career services to COVID-19 victims

Skilled

Apr 23, 2020, 11:22 ET

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With 10MM Americans unemployed and a projected 47MM unemployed by the end of 2020, Skilled the world's largest virtual Career Center commits $1MM in career services and training to those impacted by COVID-19.

Any job-seeker whose profession has been impacted can come to Skilled and receive free career counselling, interview coaching, mock interviews, and expert mentorship, 100% virtually.

Skilled is a virtual Career Center that helps job seekers prepare for their next opportunity. Our one stop solution offers job seekers mock interviews, 1:1 mentorship, expert coaching, and access to employers hiring. https://www.skilledinc.com/
Please email: [email protected] with any questions or concerns. Our community of world class experts are standing by to help.

