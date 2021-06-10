SkillPointe Releases Free Guide to the Best Skilled Trade Careers

ATLANTA, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillPointe, the leading resource for skills-based career exploration, training and job opportunities that do not require a four-year degree, announced the release of their first e-book titled "Let's Celebrate Skills-Based Careers." This guide covers critical challenges facing our economy and higher education, and proposes attractive alternatives to four-year college degrees.

Consider these critical facts:

30 million jobs in the U.S. do not require a four-year degree but pay $55,000 or more.

or more. In 2021, 2.6 million skills-based jobs are available, and that number is expected to grow annually.

Student loan debt is a staggering $1.7 trillion

The four-year graduation rate at public colleges is only 33%

45% of four-year college grads are un- or under-employed

Todd Wilson, SkillPointe founder, states, "We are facing a national crisis of growing workforce shortages in many skills-based industries. At the same time, many four-year college students are leaving early without any credentials or certifications that would help them secure a better future. That's an opportunity for students as well as their families, educators and career advisors to learn more about faster, more affordable pathways to rewarding, good-paying careers That's why we created this critical guide — to start a national dialogue that is long overdue."

In this free e-book, those thinking about skilled trades can learn more about:

Why a four-year college degree may not be the best option for everyone

The best skilled trade careers that are in demand and growing fast

Fast-track training options at high schools, community colleges and trade schools

Unique scholarship opportunities for students entering skilled trade training programs

Attractive apprentice programs with leading employers

Career assessment tools

To download your free copy, visit: SkillPointe.com/ebook

ABOUT SKILLPOINTE

SkillPointe celebrates and empowers all current and future skilled pros by connecting them with the fastest routes to greater economic opportunity that do not require a four-year college degree, including self-assessment tools, career insights, training programs, scholarships and local job opportunities. SkillPointe is a one-stop resource with information about the most-in-demand careers in eight industries: Construction, Healthcare, Information Technology, Transportation, Energy, Manufacturing, Communications and Public Service. Visitors to SkillPointe will find more than 350,000 jobs updated daily and over 55,000 training programs at local community colleges, trade schools and employer-sponsored apprenticeships. To learn more, visit us at Skillpointe.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

