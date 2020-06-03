Skills Training Group - Now Delivering First Aid Training

PAISLEY, Scotland, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skills Training Group, an award-winning training provider with training centers in Paisley and Dalgety Bay, Fife, is now fully accredited to deliver first aid training courses.

They are already the market leader for heating, plumbing & electrical courses in Scotland, working with many of the country's largest and reputable sector employers. First aid training now marks a new, exciting chapter for the company.

Mark McShane, Managing Director at Skills Training Group, said, "We're delighted to be able to add first aid training to our syllabus of courses. It's exciting times ahead and we already have a current client base who require this training, so it was a natural extension to our company. Furthermore, to be able to deliver training that saves lives makes it a fulfilling prospect."

Skills Training Group is accredited by the First Aid Industry Board (FAIB) as well as the Federation of First Aid Training Organizations (FOFATO) to deliver their courses.

First aid courses available are:

- Emergency First Aid at Work Course (1 Day)

- First Aid at Work Course (3 Days)

- First Aid at Work Refresher Course (2 Days)

Skills Training Group's full range of first aid courses can be found on their website - https://www.skillstg.co.uk/category/first-aid-training-courses/

Training is delivered from their Paisley training center, five minutes from Glasgow Airport, as well as their Dalgety Bay training center in Fife. Although training is mostly delivered in their centers, there is also the option for training to be delivered at the employers' workplace nationwide.

For further information regarding first aid courses, please contact a training advisor today.

Mark McShane

Press Contact, Skills Training Group

[email protected]

01418894516

