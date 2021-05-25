Skillshot Media Partners With Reely, Bringing Real-Time AI Technology to Esports Event Productions

MIAMI, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reely.ai first commercialized its Machine Vision + AI technology in the collegiate sports market in the Fall of 2019. Seeing a massive opportunity to use its proprietary real-time stream analysis and distribution tool in the esports and gaming world, Reely.ai has partnered with Skillshot Media, a leader in organizing and producing live esports events.

Reely

"We've been interested in the gaming space for some time but our focus was primarily collegiate and professional sports," says Reely CEO Daniel Evans. "When most live sports were canceled in the Spring of 2020, we upgraded our tech to handle the massive scale in gaming and teamed up with Skillshot to start training our models and scoring algorithms accordingly."

The new partnership gives Skillshot the ability to push top moments from its competitive esports events to social channels in near real time using AI-based automation. As content is pushed out from the platform, Reely automatically includes event logos and sponsorships, ensuring all content is consistent and meets brand and sponsor guidelines.

"We met the Reely team early last fall as they were working to extend their capabilities to esports. We definitely saw the potential even then and we're thrilled to now have these new tools for our productions. Our fans will love getting exciting moments in their hands quickly to share with friends, add their own commentary or just replay the action," said Todd Harris, founder at Skillshot Media.

The Reely platform currently supports primarily multiplayer competitive titles such as Valorant, Fortnite, Warzone, and Rocket League and top sports titles like FIFA, Madden, and NBA2K. "We were able to port most of the traditional sports models to their gaming counterparts without a lot of tuning, which just goes to show you how well EA and others have replicated the physical sport," added Evans.

Reely currently supports 17 game titles and 13 sports at a 94% accuracy rate, with plans to add new game titles each month.

ABOUT REELY.AI

REELY leverages proprietary computer vision technology and artificial intelligence to identify, segment, and rate key events (highlights) in live streaming and stored VOD content. The technology makes it possible for sports teams, content creators, and esports organizations to deliver their best moments to social audiences in near real time while creating new automation efficiencies in content production and archiving workflows. www.reely.ai

About SKILLSHOT MEDIA

Skillshot connects leading brands to engaged esports fans while delivering positive social impact. We provide a turnkey esports solution for leading competitive titles, including online and offline tournament organization, industry-leading esports production, active community management, and authentic brand integration and consulting for partners. Skillshot has more than five years of esports experience in hosting thousands of global competitors, paying out millions in tournament prizing, and serving more than one billion esports views to date. www.skillshot.com

Press Contact:

[email protected]

Related Images

reely-and-skillshot.jpg

Reely and Skillshot

SOURCE Reely