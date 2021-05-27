SkillSource Learning Partners Promotes Alicia Shevetone to Executive Vice President and Hires Diane Greenspan

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillSource Learning Partners (SLP), a global provider of learning and performance consulting services today announced that Alicia Shevetone, current Senior Vice President for SLP, has been promoted to Executive Vice President. Responsible for the acquisition of numerous new client logos, such as Amazon, Adobe, and Bumble, Alicia will assume responsibility for Sales and Marketing at the firm, reporting to CEO, Cooper Miller.

SLP also today announced that Diane Greenspan has joined the SLP team as Senior Vice President. Diane has over 20 years' experience in the learning and technology space, primarily focused on serving enterprise accounts with disparate needs. A consistent top performer with long-term relationships, Diane is consummate sales professional who focuses on client satisfaction throughout the entire process, taking the time to understand the drivers behind the requirements.

"I am thrilled that Diane is joining our team! We've known each other for many years," said Shevetone. "As soon as I had the opportunity to expand our team, Diane was my first call. Her industry connections, attention to detail, and genuine concern for positive outcomes—not to mention her sense of humor!—make her a perfect fit here at SkillSource."

