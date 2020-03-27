Skillz Partners with the American Red Cross to Help Alleviate Blood Shortages Due to Coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillz , the leading mobile games platform that connects players around the world in fair, fun, and meaningful competition, today announced a new fundraising initiative with the American Red Cross . Through proceeds from mobile esports tournaments, Skillz will help the American Red Cross ensure hospital shelves are stocked with lifesaving blood for patients in need during the coronavirus emergency.

"Due to the coronavirus outbreak, blood drives continue to be cancelled at an alarming rate -- about 8,000 so far -- but we continue to urge blood drive hosts to maintain scheduled blood drives whenever possible," said Jennifer Adrio, Executive Officer for the Northern California Coastal Region at the American Red Cross. "Proceeds from Skillz will help the Red Cross continue to deliver its lifesaving mission nationwide due to this public health emergency."

Skillz is transforming the way modern charities and nonprofits engage with donors, enabling anyone with a mobile device to donate to great causes by playing games. The company previously partnered with the American Red Cross to support the families and communities affected by the 2019 California wildfires, raising over $41,000 in one tournament.

"During this pandemic, it's important that we do our part by rallying the Skillz community to aid our healthcare systems and the professionals on the front lines," said Andrew Paradise, CEO and founder of Skillz. "Our partnership with the American Red Cross will help make sure they have the tools and funds to serve communities in need during this crisis."

Skillz players will be able to contribute by entering Skillz mobile tournaments Saturday March 28 through Sunday, March 29. 100% of tournament proceeds will go towards ensuring continued delivery of the vital American Red Cross mission nationwide.

Skillz will additionally encourage its 30 million registered players to pledge and donate at their nearest American Red Cross Blood Donation Center.

Players can find a game and participate at games.skillz.com . After logging in, look for the "Red Cross COVID19 G4G" event.*

The Red Cross supplies nearly 40% of the nation's blood supply. Blood donation is essential to ensuring community health, and shortages could impact patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents, cancer patients and other emergencies. Donating blood is still a safe process, and people should not hesitate to give blood in order to help patients. For more information on the Red Cross or how to donate blood, please visit redcrossblood.org .

Skillz is harnessing the power of its platform to support a range of important causes, and has worked with a range of organizations including the American Cancer Society and The World Wildlife Fund, in addition to the American Red Cross. Last year, Skillz hosted the largest charity tournament in mobile esports history by partnering with Susan G. Komen, and raising more than $120,000 from more than 25,000 participating mobile game competitors in just 10 days of tournaments.

*New events may take up to one hour to show up after installing the game.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players around the world in fair, fun and meaningful competition. The Skillz marketplace helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for 30 million mobile players worldwide and distributes over $60 million in prizes each month. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading venture capitalists, media companies, and professional sports leagues and franchises. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC's Disruptor 50, Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org , or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross .

