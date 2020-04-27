Skillz Ranked Among America's Top Private Companies on Inc.'s Private Titans of 2020 List

"Today, staying connected to our friends, families, and communities is more important than ever. Skillz is honored to be named to Inc. Magazine's Private Titans list, and we remain committed to connecting players around the world through fair, fun, and meaningful competition," said Andrew Paradise, CEO and founder of Skillz.

Inc. developed the list in partnership with PrivCo., which has created an extensive database of privately held companies. The Inc. Private Titans list utilizes financial modeling and other methodologies to analyze company performance, generating qualitative insights and investment guidance that determine listings. The 1,000 companies on Inc.'s list were judged on a weighted score based on measures like sales and employee growth, balance sheet strength, valuation, and ability to raise capital.

Inc. Magazine previously named Skillz the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000 . For more information on Skillz-enabled games and implementing mobile esports competitions, visit www.skillz.com or email [email protected] .

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players around the world in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz marketplace helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology , Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for 30 million mobile players worldwide and distributes millions in prizes each month. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading venture capitalists, media companies, and professional sports leagues and franchises. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC's Disruptor 50, Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000.

