Skimlinks Announces Winners of the Commerce Awards for Publishers as Transactions in Its Platform Increase 65%

Skimlinks, the leading commerce content monetization platform, is delighted to announce the winners of the Commerce Awards for Publishers (The CAPS) 2019. The awards are the only affiliate industry program dedicated to recognizing publishers for the quality commerce content that they create.

Designed by Skimlinks and judged by a panel of leading journalists and affiliate marketing experts, the CAPS aim to throw the spotlight on commerce, from which top publishers now drive up to 25% of their revenue.

"We're thrilled at the response to the CAPS this year -- we've doubled submissions and saw a 50% increase in the number of publishers submitting for the awards," said Skimlinks CEO Sebastien Blanc. "It reflects the increasingly prominent role commerce plays in driving revenue for publishers. Transactions in North America in our platform have increased 65%, and commerce teams at publishers are now keen for recognition alongside the other revenue streams deployed by publishers."

This year's winners include publishers at all stages of the commerce journey and reflect growing recognition of how valuable a revenue stream it can be.

Part of the popularity is also driven by commerce content's role as service journalism. It is one of the few revenue streams available to publishers that can enhance the editorial experience they offer to readers.

"Readers are tired of intrusive adverts ruining their online experience. They want to read articles they love and engage with content that adds value to their lives. Commerce Content is content readers love, and it helps them make smarter purchases. More and more publishers are scaling the amount of commerce content they write and commerce teams in their business because they've found a way to help their customers while generating revenue at the same time. We're delighted the CAPS acts as a vehicle to recognize these commerce teams hard work," Blanc added.

Award Winner Best Dedicated Commerce Brand Reviewed.com Best Editorial Brand New York Media Best Digital Native Publisher Reviewed.com Best Evergreen Article The Strategist (New York Media) Best Tech, Smartphone, Gadget Article BestProducts.com (Hearst) Best Fashion Article Vogue (Conde Nast) Best Black Friday Article The Verge (Vox) Best Holiday Campaign Fatherly Best Travel Article Curbed (Vox) Best Beauty Article Refinery29 Best Furniture & Homeware Article Good Housekeeping (Hearst) Weirdest Product Sold Glamour (Conde Nast) Fastest Growing Newcomer Yahoo (Verizon Media) Fastest Growing Publisher DotDash Best Mobile Article New York Magazine (New York Media)

