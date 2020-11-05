Skimlinks Launches New Solutions to Give Publishers Total Control Over Optimizing Commerce Revenue Ahead of Holiday Season

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skimlinks, a Connexity company, has unveiled its latest product - Dynamic Link Optimization - which offers publishers full control over which affiliate links they optimize as the crucial holiday season approaches. The product resolves the longstanding affiliate industry-wide problems of Out of Stock, 404 Pages and Inactive Merchants.

"At any given time an average of 10% of a publishers links are broken and that adds up to a lot of lost revenue," says Skimlinks CEO Sebastien Blanc, "Publishers can increase their revenue by 70% during the holiday season, so I'm delighted to introduce this new solution ahead of this vital time of year. It gives them total control over what links they optimize and enables them to capture even greater revenues during major events like Singles Day and Black Friday."

Over 300 publishers have already activated the new product including major names like Pedestrian Group, Bauer Media, Time Out Group, Hearst and Condé Nast.

Hearst Director of Content Marketing Ryan Craggs enthused, "I'm continually impressed by the updates and work Skimlinks puts into its technology."

Dynamic Link Optimization comes hot on the heels of a year of prolific output from the Product Team at Skimlinks. My Feed, which was introduced in mid-October, is a time-saving initiative for Commerce Editors.

"The one commodity Commerce Editors can't draw on is time," Blanc adds, "So with My Feed we offer a way for them to discover new merchants and products to write about. Our outlook has been to create products that help Publishers respond to these changing times, protect their income from commerce content and continue to grow it as a key revenue stream."

Other products introduced this year include Evergreen Reporting, which helps publishers identify older commerce articles they can update to continue earning revenue, which account for 50% of Publishers' revenue every year.

The Give Back Program launched in March to highlight Retailers donating resources and funds to the fight against coronavirus has promoted over 450 merchants since it was introduced. On top of that a Revenue at Risk report alerts Publishers to paused affiliate programs so they can reroute traffic where they can still earn commission.

The new products come in an excellent year for Skimlinks, with publishers commissions up 191% year-on-year, the publisher network in APAC tripled in size and over 3000 new merchants added to the network.

Press Contact:

Angus Quinn

Email: [email protected]

Related Links

Skimlinks Website

SOURCE Skimlinks