Skimlinks Unveils First Year Results for AMP Solution, With 10 Million Affiliated Clicks and Sales Uplifts of More Than 400% for Clients Including New York Magazine and Group Nine Media

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skimlinks, the leading global commerce content platform, has announced first year results for its proprietary AMP extension, which has driven over 10 million affiliated clicks and driven uplifts of over 400% in sales and order value since introduction last November.

"Over 100 publishers are now using our proprietary solution to monetize their AMP articles," says Skimlinks CEO Sebastien Blanc. "The solution helps our publishers profit from their mobile content and provide a better experience for their readers at the same time."

Similar to Skimlinks' core technology, the AMP solution consists of a single piece of code, which once added to a publisher's website automatically monetizes any articles published through the AMP platform. Clients using the platform include VerticalScope, Group Nine Media and Immediate Media.

"We did monetize some AMP articles that linked to Amazon, but we were not monetizing our non-Amazon content, so that is why we installed the Skimlinks extension. Since then we've seen more revenue and increased search volume. We now publish all of our content on AMP," says Camilla Cho, GM eCommerce of New York Magazine.

Around 30% of New York Magazine's The Strategist audience read AMP articles and the publication's top performing AMP article generated 146% more revenue than the desktop version.

While publishers can find workarounds to monetize their AMP articles, these fail to offer the granular insights publishers need to optimize their commerce content.

Jeremy Mundy, Senior Product Manager, Revenue at Reach elaborates, "Before installing the Skimlinks AMP extension, we had built a server side solution that adds the affiliate links on the backend, so they're included on AMP pages. However, we weren't able to track the impressions and clicks data. Since installing the Skimlinks AMP extension, we can now track impressions as well as clicks which means we can measure CTR on AMP pages, something we couldn't do previously with our server side solution. We've seen a 9% increase in order value from AMP for a top article."

As publishers seek to diversify revenue away from advertising-driven models, Skimlinks' AMP solution evolves upon commerce options already available to publishers.

"More and more consumers are now converting on mobile. It makes sense that publishers should be able to meet them on the platform of their choice, with compelling commerce content, that can help them make smarter purchase decisions. Skimlinks is delighted to offer the only AMP solution on the market that can make that happen," Blanc adds.

Media Contacts:

Jean-Christophe Gombeaud

VP - Marketing

Skimlinks

press@skimlinks.com

Related Links

Skimlinks Website

SOURCE Skimlinks

Related Links

http://skimlinks.com

