Skimlinks Unveils Winners of the 3rd Commerce Awards for Publishers, as Commissions Increase 140% Year-on-Year

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skimlinks, a Connexity Company, is thrilled to unveil the winners of the third annual Commerce Awards for Publishers (CAPS). The awards continue in 2020 as the only program dedicated to recognising Publishers for excellence in commerce content.

Held virtually for the first time, the awards expanded to 17 categories in 2020, with an esteemed panel of affiliate marketing experts deciding the winners. The panel included representatives from AWIN, Rakuten Advertising, CJ Affiliate, Impact and Digiday.

The awards come in a record year for commerce content, with commissions in Skimlinks' U.S. network up 140% year-on-year in the second quarter.

Winners this year include Condé Nast, Hearst, AOL, Refinery29, Vox Media, DotDash, Advance Local and Yahoo.

"This has been a unique year, and we're delighted to offer the awards as a forum to recognise commerce teams at publishers for their hard work," says Skimlinks CEO Sebastien Blanc. "There were almost 200 submissions this year and the continuing popularity of the awards is a demonstration of the increasing importance of commerce as a revenue stream for editorial publishers."

New categories this year reflect the vital role service journalism has played during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a Best Face Mask Article Award and Best Give Back Award, which recognises articles around brands that worked to support key workers and emergency services during the crisis.

"Publishers responded quickly to their readers' needs, and service journalism has clearly been valued by audiences around the globe," Blanc added. "We've been delighted to play our part in supporting Publishers and have further new products planned to help them continue to serve their readers with quality commerce content through the end of the year."

WINNERS OF THE CAPS 2020:

Best Streaming Article

The Verge (Vox Media)

Best Newcomer

Advance Local

Fastest Growth

US News

Best Beauty Article

USA Today

Best Fashion Article

Condé Nast (Vogue)

Best Homeware Article

AOL (In The Know)

Best Face Mask Article

Hearst (Prevention)

Best Global Strategy

Yahoo

Best Earth Day Article

Refinery29

Best Give-Back Article

Hearst (Cosmopolitan)

Industry Champion Award

Emily Silverman, Hearst

Best Editorial Brand

Good Housekeeping

Best Black Friday 2019 Article

Yahoo

Best Evergreen Article

Dotdash

Best Technology Article

Condé Nast (Wired)

Best Holiday Campaign

The Strategist (Vox Media)

Best Merchant Diversification Strategy

Dotdash

