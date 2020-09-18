Skimlinks Unveils Winners of the 3rd Commerce Awards for Publishers, as Commissions Increase 140% Year-on-Year
Sep 18, 2020, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skimlinks, a Connexity Company, is thrilled to unveil the winners of the third annual Commerce Awards for Publishers (CAPS). The awards continue in 2020 as the only program dedicated to recognising Publishers for excellence in commerce content.
Held virtually for the first time, the awards expanded to 17 categories in 2020, with an esteemed panel of affiliate marketing experts deciding the winners. The panel included representatives from AWIN, Rakuten Advertising, CJ Affiliate, Impact and Digiday.
The awards come in a record year for commerce content, with commissions in Skimlinks' U.S. network up 140% year-on-year in the second quarter.
Winners this year include Condé Nast, Hearst, AOL, Refinery29, Vox Media, DotDash, Advance Local and Yahoo.
"This has been a unique year, and we're delighted to offer the awards as a forum to recognise commerce teams at publishers for their hard work," says Skimlinks CEO Sebastien Blanc. "There were almost 200 submissions this year and the continuing popularity of the awards is a demonstration of the increasing importance of commerce as a revenue stream for editorial publishers."
New categories this year reflect the vital role service journalism has played during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a Best Face Mask Article Award and Best Give Back Award, which recognises articles around brands that worked to support key workers and emergency services during the crisis.
"Publishers responded quickly to their readers' needs, and service journalism has clearly been valued by audiences around the globe," Blanc added. "We've been delighted to play our part in supporting Publishers and have further new products planned to help them continue to serve their readers with quality commerce content through the end of the year."
WINNERS OF THE CAPS 2020:
Best Streaming Article
The Verge (Vox Media)
Best Newcomer
Advance Local
Fastest Growth
US News
Best Beauty Article
USA Today
Best Fashion Article
Condé Nast (Vogue)
Best Homeware Article
AOL (In The Know)
Best Face Mask Article
Hearst (Prevention)
Best Global Strategy
Yahoo
Best Earth Day Article
Refinery29
Best Give-Back Article
Hearst (Cosmopolitan)
Industry Champion Award
Emily Silverman, Hearst
Best Editorial Brand
Good Housekeeping
Best Black Friday 2019 Article
Yahoo
Best Evergreen Article
Dotdash
Best Technology Article
Condé Nast (Wired)
Best Holiday Campaign
The Strategist (Vox Media)
Best Merchant Diversification Strategy
Dotdash
