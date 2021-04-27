Skimmer Surpasses 2,100 Customers, Launches Key Features & Adds Team Members

Pool Service Software global leader also hires developers, customer success, and product team members in Q1-2021 Tweet this

"While the past year has had an incredible number of challenges, it has also been pivotal for the pool service industry. I'm inspired by the innovation, creativity and resilience I see every day from so many of our customers," said Jack Nelson, CEO of Skimmer. "Our mission is to give pool service and repair companies access to the tools, information, and communities they need to thrive for years to come. The recognition and loyalty we're receiving from our customers and industry organizations validates our mission and motivates us to keep growing."

Product features launching in Q2 2021 included enhanced customer communication with mass emails (now available) that enables pool service companies to quickly select and email their customers based on a large number of attributes - including customer tags, scheduled service date, assigned pool tech and route assignments (based on day and pool tech).

About Skimmer

Skimmer's category-defining Pool Service Software Platform helps over 2,100 pool service and repair businesses engage efficiently and professionally with over 300,000 pool & spa customers. The SaaS platform gives pool service and repair businesses of all sizes access to features that simplify work orders, route optimization, pool tech management, billing and invoicing, customer communication, and payments. Everything you need to run your pool service business, all in one app.™ Learn more at getskimmer.com

