Skin Aesthetic Devices Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product; Treatment; End User, and Geography

NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global skin aesthetic devices market is expected to reach US$ 4,332.90 million in 2027 from US$ 1,797.49 million in 2019; the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2020 to 2027.



The growth of the skin aesthetic devices market is primarily attributed to the factors such as rising preference toward minimally invasive procedures, increase in number of cosmetic surgeries, and growth in population between the ages 30 and 65 years.However, high cost of surgeries along with clinical risks and complications associated with aesthetic procedures are the factors impeding the skin aesthetic devices market growth.



However, increasing disposable incomes and the expanding middle-class population are likely to offer significant opportunities for the growth of the global skin aesthetic device providers in the coming years.

In the recent years, the adoption of minimally invasive procedures has increased worldwide due to their benefits such as smaller incisions, faster recovery times, and reduced pain and scarring.Moreover, these surgeries are known for a greater accuracy rate compared to traditional open surgical procedures.



According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the number of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures has increased by ~200% since 2000, with no indication of reduction.Further, in 2018, almost 18 million people underwent minimally invasive surgical as well as cosmetic procedures in the US.



This signifies that nearly 250,000 more procedures were performed in 2018 as compared to previous year. In 2018, the ASPS member plastic surgeons performed ~12,000 more liposuction procedures and 13,000 more breast augmentations surgeries.

The skin aesthetic devices market, based on the product, has been segmented into laser skin resurfacing devices, nonsurgical skin tightening devices, micro-needling products, and light therapy devices.In 2019, the laser skin resurfacing devices held the largest share of the market.



However, the nonsurgical skin tightening devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on treatment, the skin aesthetic devices market has been segmented into skin tightening, instant rejuvenation, body contouring, laser lipo, and other treatments.In 2019, the skin tightening treatment segment held the largest share of the market.



The nonsurgical procedures of this treatment involves the use of targeted energy to heat deeper layers of skin, which stimulates collagen and elastin regeneration, thereby bringing gradual improvements in skin tone and texture.

