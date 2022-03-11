Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Size Worth $5.48Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 7.2% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

- The Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Growth driven by the rising prevalence and incidences of skin cancer supported by the increasing awareness among people and increase in product launches. The non-melanoma segment held the largest market share of 65.13% in 2021. The skin biopsy segment dominated the global market and held the largest market share of 52.31% in 2021.

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Melanoma and Non-melanoma), Screening Type (Blood Tests, Dermatoscopy, Imaging Tests, Lymph Node Biopsy, and Skin Biopsy)", the global skin cancer diagnostics market is projected to reach $5.48 Bn by 2028 from $3.36 Bn in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00018116/

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 3,364.46 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 5,480.45 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 197 No. Tables 58 No. of Charts & Figures 69 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Screening Type Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Companies operating in the skin cancer diagnostics market implement various organic developments that led to dynamic improvements in the market. Various organic growth strategies, such as product launch, product approval, and product development, enhance the market growth. Similarly, several companies are implementing inorganic numerous strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, merger & acquisition.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00018116/

In June 2020, Michelson Diagnostics Ltd. had announced the launch of VivoTools, an advanced software suite for the analysis of VivoSight Dx OCT images. VivoSight Dx isone of the leading Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) skin imaging system which can see over 1 mm deep into the skin to produce images of skin structural elements, vascularity and pathology. The company have made a couple of significant advances to the image analysis software, resulting in the debut of a new brand, called VivoTools.

In May 2021, DermaSensor Inc. announced that it has received award for breakthrough device designation from the FDA. The company has developed DermaSensor device as an objective tool that will support the assessment of lesions suggestive of skin cancer.

In February 2022, Castle Biosciences, Inc. has announced the collaboration with National Cancer Institute (NCI) to link DecisionDx-Melanoma testing data with data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results (SEER) Program's registries on cutaneous melanoma (CM) cases. The analysis of the first subset of linked SEER patient data demonstrates DecisionDx-Melanoma testing was associated with improved overall survival rates compared to untested patients.

In December 2021, SkylineDx had announced a 3-year strategic partnership with life sciences institute VIB for the evaluation and initiation of collaborative projects focused on molecular diagnostics. The collaboration aims to progress high potential research projects into in vitro diagnostic device (IVD) development trajectories to create commercially viable products linked to unmet medical needs for global markets.

Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00018116

Global Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market: Key Insights – Future Trend

Early detection of cancer provides good chances of recovery and most common skin cancer can be cured with cure rate of 95%. types of skin cancer with a cure rate of 95%. Majority of the skin cancers are detected by self-examination with a naked eye. However, the advancement in the technology have assisted in the use of dermatoscopes for better visualization of skin cancers. It has improved diagnostics sensitivity by 10–30%. The trend of continuous developments has offered extraordinary technologies that can detect cancers at an early stage.

Similarly, the developments have enabled to offer AI for the detection of skin cancer at an early stage and are expected to increase skin cancer diagnosis and screening significantly in coming years. For instance, In February 2022, Teams of researchers at Fraunhofer Center for Assistive Information and Communication Solutions (AICOS) in Porto and Lisbon have announced the launch of AI software known as Derm.AI. Derm.AI offers smooth primary assessment of skin lesions on skin surface and looks potentially dangerous and helps dermatologists to access and analyze the decision of the respective the cases and their risks of skin cancer, which are supported by platform. Such innovations in the field of skin cancer diagnosis are likely to enhance the development of AI diagnostics products for skin cancer that will eventually lead the skin cancer diagnostics market growth in the following years

Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the skin cancer diagnostics market is segmented into melanoma and non-melanoma. The non-melanoma segment held the largest share of the skin cancer diagnostics market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Buy Premium Copy of Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00018116/

Non-melanoma skin cancers are more frequent than melanoma skin cancer. Non-melanoma comprises of Merkel cell carcinoma, basal cell carcinomas and squamous cell carcinomas. These are completely curable through surgery and are rarely lethal, however, surgical treatment is painful and disfiguring. It is said that the incidences of non-melanoma skin cancers are difficult to determine due to inefficient reliable registration. Although countries such as the US, Canada, and Australia have conducted specific studies that indicates that the prevalence of non-melanoma cancers has increased significantly between 1960s–1980s.

Browse Adjoining Reports:

Dermatology Diagnostic Device Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Imaging Techniques, Dermatoscopes, Microscopes); Application (Skin Cancer Diagnosis, Others), and Geography

Basal Cell Skin Cancer Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Topical Treatment, Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitor Therapy, Mohs Surgery, Other); End-user (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others) and Geography

Cancer Screening Technology Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Instrument-based Inspection, Platform-based Inspection); Application (Lung Cancer Screening, Breast Cancer Screening, Prostate Cancer Screening, Colorectal Cancer Screening, Blood Cancer Screening, Liver Cancer Screening, Pancreatic Cancer Screening, Skin Cancer Screening, Cervical Cancer Screening), and Geography

Cancer Test Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Test Type (Laboratory Tests, Genetic Tests, Imaging, Endoscopy, Biopsy, Others); Application (Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Skin Cancer, Blood Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Others) and Geography

Skin Graft Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Autologous, Allogeneic, Xenogeneic, Prosthetic, and Isogeneic), Graft Thickness (Split-Thickness, Full-Thickness, and Composite Graft), Application (Burns, Extensive Wound, Skin Cancer, and Other Applications), Equipment (Dermatome, General Surgical Instruments, Consumables, and Others), and End User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Dermatology Clinics) and Geography

Anti-cancer Drugs Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Therapy (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Hormonal Therapy); Application (Leukaemia, Breast Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Respiratory/Lung Cancer, Skin Cancer, Others), and Geography

Skin Cancer Therapeutics Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By isease Type (Melanoma, Non-melanoma); Treatment (Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy, Cryosurgery, Immunotherapy, Photodynamic Therapy, Surgery, Other Treatments); End User (Hospital And Clinics, Diagnostic Centres, Cancer Research Institute, Others) and Geography

Skin Cancer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Cancer Type (Melanoma, Non-melanoma); Type (Diagnosis, Therapeutics), and geography

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/skin-cancer-diagnostics-market

SOURCE The Insight Partners