Skin Laser & Surgery Specialists of New York and New Jersey Joins Schweiger Dermatology Group

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group (SDG) announces Skin Laser & Surgery Specialists of New York and New Jersey (SLSS), founded by Dr. David J. Goldberg, has joined its practice. Skin Laser & Surgery Specialists, with offices in Manhattan and Hillsborough and Hackensack, New Jersey, now becomes a Division of Schweiger Dermatology Group. SLSS of Manhattan will move to 110 East 55th Street in New York City, the flagship office location of Schweiger Dermatology Group.

SLSS is known for its expertise in skin cancer, offering all techniques including Mohs surgery and Superficial Radiation Therapy (SRT) as well as the most advanced cosmetic dermatology treatments in the Tri-State area.

In his three decades of dermatology practice, Dr. Goldberg has established an international reputation for his expertise in treating patients and training dermatologists in advanced forms of skin cancer treatments and cosmetic dermatology.

Dr. Goldberg is the director of two active fellowship programs with the American College of Mohs Surgery and the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery. He will continue to lead the fellowship programs as part of Schweiger Dermatology Group.

"This partnership has been in the planning stages since last year and further establishes SDG as the leading medical and cosmetic dermatology practice in the Northeast," says Dr. Eric Schweiger, founder and CEO of Schweiger Dermatology Group.

"I have known Dr. Schweiger since he was a dermatology resident and have admired how he has brought forth multi-office, high quality dermatology care into a model that focuses on the best for both patients and staff," says Dr. Goldberg.

Along with Dr. Goldberg, Margarita Lolis, MD, Sarah Yagerman, MD, Kseniya Kobets, MD, and David Ciocon, MD, as well as Tina Fermano, PA-C, Amy Tank, PA-C, Dipali Desai, PA-C, Erin Courtney, NP and Chandni Patel, NP are joining SDG.

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with over 60 offices and 200 healthcare providers. SDG's mission is to deliver The Ultimate Patient Experience. SDG provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services to over 600,000 patients annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America as well as the Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York for 2017, 2018 and 2019. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com.

