Skin Resurfacing Market Size Worth $378.4 Million By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global skin resurfacing market size is expected to reach a value of USD 378.4 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. High incidence of medical conditions such as acne in adolescents and a rapidly aging population is anticipated to drive the market.

High influence of social media and rise in usage of smartphones and photo editing applications is anticipated to fuel a desire for flawless and glowing face, thereby increasing the demand for the rejuvenation services. For instance, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Pinterest are not only some of the most used social media platforms among cosmetic surgery patients, but also the most engaging platforms for information search regarding cosmetic procedures, before and after photographs, practice information, and beauty contests.

Key suggestions from the report:

Non-ablative lasers are anticipated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for non- invasive procedures

Ablative held the largest market share in 2019 due to its application in a range of rejuvenating procedures

Laser skin resurfacing machines dominated the market in 2019. This can be attributed to the technological advancements in these machines

The wrinkles segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to rise in adoption of unhealthy lifestyle and sun exposure leading to premature aging

Others end-use segment, which mainly includes ambulatory surgical centers, beauty salons, and medical spas held significant market share in 2019

North America dominated the market in 2019 owing to the presence of skilled professionals and the availability of technologically advanced products

In Asia Pacific , the market is anticipated to witness a remunerative growth over the forecast period owing to the availability of cosmetic procedures at a relatively low cost.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Skin Resurfacing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Ablative, Non-ablative), By Product (Laser Skin Resurfacing Machine, Laser Tips), By End Use, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/skin-resurfacing-market

According to the article published by the NYP Holdings, Inc., nearly 28.0% of the females below 25 years of age, nearly 42.0% of the females between 25-34 years of age, and 54.0% of females between 35-44 years of age worry about aging. This rise in desire for eternal youthful appearance coupled with the rapidly aging population and unhealthy lifestyle is anticipated to fuel the need for corrective cosmetic treatments.

North America dominated the market and accounted for largest market share in 2019. This is attributed to rising disposable income and availability of technologically advanced medical devices in the region. In addition, presence of skilled professionals is also driving the market in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to growth of medical tourism and availability of rejuvenation procedures at affordable costs in the region. In addition, increasing aging population and rising beauty consciousness is anticipated to drive the market in the region over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global skin resurfacing market on the basis of product, application, type, end use, and region:

Skin Resurfacing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Laser skin resurfacing machine



Carbon Dioxide (CO2) skin laser scanner machine



Laser tips



Others

Skin Resurfacing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 -2027)

Wrinkles



Aging



Acne & other scars



Skin pigmentation



Others

Skin Resurfacing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Ablative



Non-ablative

Skin Resurfacing End -use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Clinics



Others

Skin Resurfacing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Thailand





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of the Key Players of Skin Resurfacing Market

Alma Lasers GmbH



Cynosure, Inc.



Altair Instruments



Cutera, Inc.



Lynton Lasers Ltd



Syneron Medical Ltd.



Lutronic Corporation.



Sciton, Inc.



Quanta System



Lumenis Ltd.

