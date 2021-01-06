Skin Tightening Market Revenue to Cross USD 990 Mn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Skin Tightening Market by Product Type (Ultrasound Skin Tightening, Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening), Portability (Portable, Standalone), End-use (Dermatology Centers, Hospitals, Homecare Settings), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of skin tightening will cross $990 million by 2026. Different tightening and lifting without surgery methods to firm the sagging skin will accelerate the market demand for skin tightening devices.

The homecare settings end-use segment in the skin tightening market is projected to attain a CAGR of 12% during 2020 to 2026.

Rising awareness regarding skin conditions, coupled with the willingness to spend more on skincare, are some of the factors fueling the skin tightening market growth. High disposable income in developed countries such as the U.S. and South Korea, coupled with a willingness to spend more for skin treatment, is expected to boost the industry's expansion. Men, as well as women, seek skincare treatments for aesthetic appeal, and individuals facing skin problems adopt skincare treatments despite the cost of treatment. The skin treatment consists of multiple sessions, and it is not always accomplished in one go. Thus, the cost is according to visits and improvement in skin condition, despite the high cost individuals are willing to spend more on skin treatment. This increased spending in cosmetic procedures is highly driven by social media trends and the promotion of skin makeovers through celebrities.

The laser skin tightening segment is projected to witness around a 10% growth rate till 2026; led by it is one of the FDA approved methods for the reduction of fine lines, wrinkles, and skin laxity. Laser skin tightening procedures are conducted by cosmetic dermatologists or other extremely trained skincare experts for effective patient care and improved skin care results. The demand for laser skin tightening is increasing constantly as it is safe and an effective way to tighten loose skin that needs three to five sessions depending on the size and location of the area to be treated.

The skin tightening market for the standalone portability segment was valued at USD 350 million in 2019. Standalone skin tightening devices enable treatments with higher accuracy and provides better results within an hour or less. Moreover, integrated functionalities and a lesser need of maintenance in standalone skin tightening devices surge its preference in clinics and hospitals.

The homecare settings end-use segment in the skin tightening market is estimated to attain a CAGR of 12% through 2026. Ultrasound skin tightening devices are mostly used at home. Skin tightening devices for home use do not need a permit to operate or require any skilled professional. Additionally, no specific training is required for operating such devices and can be easily used in homecare settings.

Asia Pacific's skin tightening market held over a 19% revenue share in 2019, owing to the price-sensitive industry, such as in India, along with a large population base making the demand for affordable skincare devices. A large patient pool in APAC, coupled with an increasing desire to maintain a youthful appearance is anticipated to show robust growth over the forecast period. Growing medical tourism in the developing economies such as India and Thailand, as well as rising popularity towards a youthful appearance in countries such as South Korea, will spur the regional value. Rising investment in healthcare infrastructure by leading market players will create potential growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the skin tightening market are Beijing HONKON Technologies, SharpLight Technologies, Cynosure (Hologic), Solta Medical (BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES), Allergan (Abbvie), Venus Concept, Lynton Lasers Ltd, Alma Lasers (Sisram), Project E Beauty and Cutera. These industry leaders are adopting several strategic initiatives such as collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and novel product launches to maintain a strong foothold in the industry.

Some major findings of the skin tightening market report include:

Skin tightening techniques work by using targeted energy to heat deeper layers of skin that stimulates elastin and collagen production to improve skin texture as well as skin tone. Therefore, these procedures are widely followed throughout the globe.

The demand for non-invasive skin tightening procedures is rising within the aesthetic world, as they reduce fine line, wrinkles, stretch marks and they are an effective treatment for tightening the skin.

The increasing aging population thus secures the skin tightening devices market progression.

The North American region held a maximum revenue share in 2019, due to the presence of a large number of plastic surgeons in the U.S. coupled with a higher rate of skin tightening procedures as compared to other countries.

However, minimal side effects associated with skin tightening procedures may hinder the overall market expansion.

