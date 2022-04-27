Skincare Products Market: 47% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By Product (face skincare products and body skincare products), Distribution channel, and Geography | Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

Download Sample Report to understand market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities

Growing Adoption of Home Salon and Spa Services to Drive the Market Growth

Over the last decade, the number of app-based salon and spa service providers that offer at-home grooming services has grown significantly. Mobile apps enable consumers to order salon and spa services and meet make-over artists personally at the given address. Housejoy and GLAMSQUAD have their mobile and desktop applications for clients to book an appointment for grooming services. These services have witnessed an expansion and high demand due to their low service charges and the convenience of grooming services at home. Therefore, the availability of such personalized home salon and spa services is expected to propel the growth of the market in focus in terms of consumption during the forecast period.

Stringent Regulations to Challenge the Market Growth

In the US, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the use of toxic ingredients in skincare products, but the FDA does not pre-test cosmetic products. Therefore, it is a regulatory issue. The use of toxic ingredients in skincare products may result in health hazards if used in excessive capacity. The government regulations emphasize more on product labeling; the manufacturers are required to label all the ingredients used in the skincare products. The fact that skincare manufacturers who aim to penetrate a market ought to abide by governmental rules and regulations on product composition, labeling, and packaging makes entry into a new market a strenuous task.

Skincare Products Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Geographic

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for skin care products in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing concern for personal hygiene and wellness will facilitate the skincare products market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Product

Face Skincare Products



Body Skincare Products

The skincare products market share growth in the face skincare products segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increase in the older population and advances in the technology used in manufacturing facial skincare products are the factors that contribute to the growth of the segment.

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Skincare Products Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Beiersdorf AG

CHANEL Ltd.

Groupe Clarins

Johnson & Johnson

Revlon Inc.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Moreover, the skincare products market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The Report also Covers the Following Areas:

Skincare Products Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist skincare products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the skincare products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the skincare products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of skincare products market vendors

Skincare Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 50.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.01 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Johnson & Johnson, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

