SkinCeuticals Announces the Launch of a New Glycolic Acid Cream

Glycolic acid is widely considered to be the gold standard for achieving radiant, glowing skin. However, high glycolic acid concentrations can result in skin irritation; research shows that 10% glycolic acid is the ideal concentration to promote skin glow while maintaining tolerability for nightly use. Through formulation expertise, SkinCeuticals was able to stabilize and deliver a true 10% glycolic free acid value (FAV). FAV describes the actual acid availability in the formula to work on skin based on two factors; acid concentration, and pH. Glycolic 10 Renew Overnight is formulated at a 14.6% acid concentration with a pH of 3.5 to deliver a true 10% active level.

The smallest molecule of the alpha hydroxy acids, glycolic acid, weakens the bonds that bind dead cells to the skin's surface. The release of these dead cells promotes cellular turnover, which helps minimize the appearance of fine lines and reveals brighter, more youthful-looking skin. Through extensive research and testing, SkinCeuticals found that Glycolic 10 Renew Overnight's 10% glycolic free acid blended with additional brightening and soothing ingredients successfully targets fine lines, dullness, and uneven texture:

10% glycolic free acid stimulates cellular renewal for improved texture, tone, and a brighter complexion

2% phytic acid provides dual-action exfoliation and skin brightening effects

1% soothing complex of natural oils and botanicals like jojoba and sunflower seed forms a protective, breathable layer on skin to help lock in hydration and provide comfort

The clinicals conducted on Glycolic 10 Renew Overnight by SkinCeuticals and its independent partners demonstrate unprecedented proof of its efficacy on skin:

36% improvement of skin's radiance*

37% improvement in skin's texture*

19% improvement in skin tone*

Increased rate of cellular turnover characteristic of more youthful skin**

Proven tolerable when used nightly*

"SkinCeuticals set out to develop a glycolic acid product that incorporates this concept of free acid value. Many glycolic acid formulas on the market under-deliver on acid strength because of formula buffering," explains Christina Fair, US General Manager of SkinCeuticals. "Over the past few years, we have seen a growing desire for natural glowing skin. Alpha hydroxy acids, like glycolic acid, are a go-to for glow because they accelerate cell turnover. At the same time, they can be challenging to use in high concentrations since they tend to be irritating. We were determined to address this and are thrilled to deliver a true 10% glycolic acid cream that is stabilized and well tolerated for nightly use."

*Protocol: An 8-week, single-center, clinical study was conducted on 50 females, ages 35-64.

**Protocol: A 22-day clinical evaluation of epidermal cell proliferation was conducted on 35 females.

