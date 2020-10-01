SkinCeuticals Expands Custom D.O.S.E With Azelaic Acid Booster Blend

Today, SkinCeuticals adds Azelaic Acid to the roster of Custom D.O.S.E active booster blends. Azelaic acid has been shown to offer a wide variety of benefits for the skin, including improvement in the appearance of skin discoloration and skin clarity. Available in Custom D.O.S.E formulations at 5% and 12%, azelaic acid, is elevated by its ability to simultaneously improve clarity, uneven skin tone, and reduce the appearance of imperfections. Our 8-week clinical study demonstrated 42% improvement in skin clarity 1 .

"Azelaic acid is a great addition to Custom D.O.S.E, it's a true multi-tasker," says Dr. Sarah Sawyer, SkinCeuticals Partner Physician. "Azelaic acid can be used for gentle correction of imperfections and helps overall skin clarity and uneven skin tone."

When it comes to improving clarity, multi-targeting through different ingredients and pathways is often encouraged. Azelaic acid allows for 28 new and unique combinations bringing the total possible Custom D.O.S.E formula combinations to 77.

This fall, CUSTOM D.O.S.E azelaic acid will be available in select U.S. physician offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.skinceuticals.com/customdose.

1Protocol: 8 week study, 52 participants, EB369 applied twice daily with Gentle Cleanser, Daily Moisture moisturizer and Light Moisture UV Defense

