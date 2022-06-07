Skinny Butcher Explodes into Retail with Cross-Country Expansion

Skinny Butcher CEO, and former Garden Fresh Gourmet Vice Chairman, Dave Zilko explains their exciting expansion, "Major chains were eager to learn about our proprietary formula of plant-based products that are virtually indistinguishable from their animal-based comparables. Once they got a chance for a taste, we had them at first bite." He adds, "There are a variety of plant-based options currently on the market, but nothing that is sustainable, soy and palm oil-free, employs our unique breading system and is, above all, crazy delicious."

In conjunction with Golden West Food Group, Skinny Butcher has created an unparalleled product employing pea protein and a progressive vegetable fiber strain that out-crisps the competition. Additionally, the dynamic combination of a tasty product and cheeky brand personality of the Skinny Butcher attracts the consumer to the point of sale, leading to a winning formula that made for an easy decision for these merchants.

Zack Levenson, Chief Operating Office at Golden West Food Group, elaborates, "Our team of culinary professionals have created everything from classic favorites to trend-setting plant-based alternatives using the latest processing and cooking technologies. We are excited to share our collaboration with Skinny Butcher that showcases our continued innovation."

Shoppers can currently find Skinny Butcher's Crazy Crispy Chick'n products in the following retailers and locations:

Costco - Northern California , Midwestern United States and select Utah locations

, Midwestern United States and select locations Walmart - all US locations

Safeway - Mid-Atlantic, Seattle and Intermountain

Zilko concludes, "We are confident that consumers will be drawn in by the butcher's endearing wink, but especially wowed by restaurant-quality food available at their favorite stores. We promise that you will not only love the overall flavor profile, but also feel good about choosing a more sustainable option. Who said plant-based alternatives couldn't be delicious, convenient and better for the environment?"

About Skinny Butcher: Detroit-based Skinny Butcher LLC is committed to a skinny planetary footprint via its breakthrough line of plant-based protein poultry items, being offered nationally both at retail and via its unique virtual kitchen program.

About Golden West Food Group: Golden West Food Group (GWFG) is a premium manufacturer of food products with headquarters in Vernon, California. GWFG offers thousands of products nationwide to a variety of customers in Foodservice, Military, Private Label and Retail Channels including Grocery, Club & Mass Merchant.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt Kovacs

BLAZE PR

[email protected]

(310) 395-5050

SOURCE Skinny Butcher