Skinny Butcher Sets Records at Walmart

Developed by the former Garden Fresh Gourmet partners (who sold to the Campbell's Soup Company for $231 million), Skinny Butcher is partnering, on an equity level, with LA-based Golden West Food Group. Golden West manufactures the line exclusively and is sharing sales responsibilities with Skinny Butcher, ensuring speed to market on a national scale, which is rapidly occurring.

The secret? It's two fold:

First, Skinny Butcher's lighthearted brand voice and brand personality are obviously connecting with consumers as no other plant-based line has. Designed to put a smile on your entire family's faces, Skinny Butcher easily offers the most approachable chick'n items in grocers' freezers.

Second, flavor profile. Skinny Butcher employs a progressive fiber strain developed in Italy, which lends itself to a remarkable meat-like texture. From there, pea protein—the industry gold standard and the Skinny Butcher brand standard—and a proprietary spice blend create a superior taste. Combined with a double breading method, Skinny Butcher offers the crispiest and tastiest options on the market.

Skinny Butcher CEO, Dave Zilko, explains, "With Skinny Butcher, we sought to create meat-alternatives that still had the same delicious flavor and crunchy texture as traditional fried chicken, but were better for the planet. Our mission was to introduce a plant-based chicken line in which families did not have to make any sacrifice whatsoever with respect to animal protein comparables. In fact, feedback we're receiving strongly suggests consumers prefer Skinny Butcher to animal protein items."

Zack Levenson, Chief Operating Office at Golden West Food Group, adds, "The growing popularity of Skinny Butcher is quite organic in that people are looking for options that not only taste delicious, but they can also feel good about feeding to their families. We wanted to create a sustainable product that accomplished this so well that people were questioning if it did include chicken after all."

And consumers seem to enthusiastically agree. In sales data provided by IRI, over the most recent four-week period, Skinny Butchers Stranger Things Crazy Crispy Chick'n Nuggets were the #1 plant-based item in all Walmart stores, had 3 times the velocity of and make 2.3 times more dollar sales than the second fastest-selling item. In addition, the nuggets are also currently the third most popular frozen poultry substitute item in the United States.

Shoppers can currently find Skinny Butcher's Crazy Crispy Chick'n products in the following retailers and locations:

Costco - Northern California , Midwestern United States and select Utah locations

, Midwestern United States and select locations Gordon Food Service, all U.S. retail locations

Walmart (all US locations) and walmart.com

Safeway - Seattle , Mid-Atlantic and Intermountain regions

Visit skinnybutcher.com for more information

About Skinny Butcher: Detroit-based Skinny Butcher LLC is committed to a skinny planetary footprint via its breakthrough line of plant-based protein poultry items, being offered nationally both at retail and via its unique virtual kitchen program.

About Golden West Food Group: Golden West Food Group (GWFG) is a premium manufacturer of food products with headquarters in Vernon, California. GWFG offers thousands of products nationwide to a variety of customers in Foodservice, Military, Private Label and Retail Channels including Grocery, Club & Mass Merchant.

