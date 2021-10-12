SkinPen® Precision Wins the 2021 Aesthetic Award for Best Nonsurgical Technology in the Industry

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Aesthetics, a division of Crown Laboratories and the global leader in microneedling technology, is proud to announce that SkinPen Precision has again been recognized as an industry best for its superior innovation and technology. Presented by The Aesthetic Guide, the Aesthetic Awards shine a spotlight on product manufacturers and practice management companies that are shaping the future of aesthetic medicine.

SkinPen Precision is the first FDA-cleared microneedling device on the market. In the United States, SkinPen is clinically proven to improve the appearance of wrinkles on the neck for Fitzpatrick skin types II - IV and to improve the appearance of facial acne scars in adults with all Fitzpatrick skin types aged 22 years and older. In the EU, SkinPen is also intended to treat pigmentation conditions (Dyschromia) including Melasma, Vitiligo, and Solar Lentigines. Indications for SkinPen Precision may vary based on the country.

SkinPen has passed more than 90 validated tests to set the standard in microneedling. SkinPen's handpiece is ergonomically designed based on user feedback and is ultrasonically sealed for ease of cleaning and increased patient safety. SkinPen's superior cartridge design inhibits the entrance of fluids into the device which, along with the Bio-sheath and routine cleaning, help to prevent potential cross-contamination. The patented cartridge features proprietary technology that includes 14 stainless steel needles that have been validated to stay sharp for a least 80 minutes. With patient safety top-of-mind, the single-use lockout feature eliminates the possibility of double usage and cross-contamination. This safe and versatile treatment can be performed on patients year-round.

"Crown Aesthetics is excited to be honored with this award from The Aesthetic Guide," says Joe Proctor, President of Crown Aesthetics. "We pride ourselves on being at the forefront of today's aesthetic treatment market by offering best-in-class medical technologies that are efficient and safe for both practices and patients alike. Crown Aesthetics is a company that sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation, which allows our dedicated partners to consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. It's great to be recognized as a leader in the industry."

About Crown Aesthetics

Crown Aesthetics, the premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading aesthetic practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our non-invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; the post-microneedling protocol Skinfuse®; and the platelet-rich plasma (PRP) system ProGen Advantage – act as "gateway" products that draw new consumers to practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for eight years and has expanded its distribution to over 38 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

SOURCE Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.crownlaboratories.com

