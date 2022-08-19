Skintap Introduces the New Era of Convenient, Personalized Dermatology

Like having a board-certified dermatologist in your pocket, get customized treatment, referrals, or doctor-developed products - all just a "tap" away!

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Your skin is as unique as your fingerprint - tap into your best complexion with the help of Skintap, where virtual access to expert insight from a board-certified dermatologist is just a "tap" away. Founded by a team of experienced doctors who believe great skincare is not one-size-fits-all, the versatile platform provides a streamlined way to get faster, more personalized, prescription-grade treatment for a wide variety of aesthetic challenges.

Experience the new era of dermatology and join hundreds of Skintap patients who have seen real, life-changing results. Co-founders Dr. Saurabh Singh, MD, Dr. Morgana Colombo, MD, FAAD, Dr. Mamina Turegano, MD, FAAD, and business strategist William Giandoni bring together the best elements of new telehealth technologies to create a convenient, patient-first approach to providing the highest quality virtual dermatology care.

Patients are using Skintap to get faster referrals for the most advanced cosmetic medical treatments - including Botox, fillers, microdermabrasion, and more. Patients can also receive a personalized skincare routine that addresses a wide range of skin concerns, including acne, hair loss, hyperpigmentation, hyperhidrosis, rosacea, herpes, and wrinkles/aging. The four-step care process is simple and intuitive:

BOOK your visit and match up with a Skintap board-certified dermatologist ANSWER specific skincare and medical questions before the consult. DISCOVER your personalized treatment plan GET prescriptions/skincare items directly to your door (for free!)

Skintap empowers patients to look and feel their very best with personalized treatment plans from a hand-picked team of doctors with over 50 years of combined experience. From your device, to doctor, to front door, book and enjoy a virtual appointment with a top-rated, board-certified dermatologist from the comfort of home or anywhere you roam, plus shop the complete Vidaderma line of doctor-developed skincare featuring pure, holistic ingredients.

Doctors are currently licensed to prescribe in NY, MD, VA, FL, LA, AZ, CO, OH, and Washington, D.C.

