Skintimate® Opens First-Ever Professional Leg Shave Bar in New York City

SHELTON, Conn., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Skintimate® will open the country's first-ever professional leg shave bar in NYC – The Shave Bar by Skintimate – where consumers are invited to get ready with friends by receiving complimentary leg shaves by expert estheticians in a colorful, spa-meets-bar environment that engages the senses and is inspired by the brand's signature shave gels and first collection of disposable razors.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8547551-skintimate-leg-shave-bar-nyc/

The first-ever professional leg shave bar - The Shave Bar by Skintimate® invites consumers to get ready with friends with complimentary leg shaves by expert estheticians in a colorful, spa meets bar environment inspired by the brand’s new scented razor handles and vibrant shave gels. The Shave Bar by Skintimate® offers professional leg shave treatments inspired by the brand’s signature shave gels and its first collection of disposable razors. The Shave Bar by Skintimate® will feature a customizable treatment menu highlighting exotic shave gels, scented razor handles, bespoke cocktail pairings and retro-tropical beats. DJ Brittany Sky will be onsite at The Shave Bar by Skintimate® spinning retro-tropical beats to set the mood while consumers get ready with friends. NYC mixologist, Pamela Wiznitzer curated custom cocktails inspired by the scents and smells of Skintimate’s exotic shave gels and new scented razor handles. In addition to custom playlists, cocktails and invigorating shave treatments, the social environment of The Shave Bar by Skintimate® will also feature an immersive theater element with memorable Shave Bar characters to further set the tone of getting ready with friends.

As the market continues to explode with on-demand beauty services – from blow dry and lash bars to infrared saunas – Skintimate, known as the shave prep category leader for decades, is extending the social act of getting ready (one men have enjoyed at barber shops for years) beyond the bathroom and into a unique and social setting.

"The Shave Bar by Skintimate is largely inspired by our consumer – she's an experience-seeker who makes every moment fun. Shaving is not a mundane chore for her, it's part of the getting ready process that we see her embracing with friends and sharing on social media," said Jennifer Rogers Sheppeard, Skintimate Brand Manager at Edgewell Personal Care. "As the authority in shave prep, Skintimate has created this new beauty concept, inspired by our scented new razor handles and vibrant shave gels, aimed to energize and inspire people to get ready with us. And what better place to open first than New York, a city filled with a diverse range of consumers who represent the Skintimate ethos."

The Shave Bar by Skintimate will surprise and delight the senses with a customizable menu of exotic shave gels, scented razor handles – including an unscented razor for sensitive skin – bespoke cocktail pairings and retro-tropical beats. Drinks and music are curated by NYC mixologist, Pamela Wiznitzer and DJ Brittany Sky. Shave Bar treatments include:

The Reset: Pair the Skintimate Vanilla Sugar Razor with the Skin Therapy Moisturizing Shave Gel to feel relaxed, refreshed, and re-energized for what's next.

Pair the Skintimate Vanilla Sugar Razor with the Skin Therapy Moisturizing Shave Gel to feel relaxed, refreshed, and re-energized for what's next. Cocktail Pairing : Peachy Kween – Vanilla infused vodka, squeeze of lemon and scoop of peach sorbet.



: Peachy Kween – Vanilla infused vodka, squeeze of lemon and scoop of peach sorbet. The Escape: The Skintimate Coconut Delight Razor and Shave Gel leaves you oh-so hydrated and ready to sip into vacation mode.

The Skintimate Coconut Delight Razor and Shave Gel leaves you oh-so hydrated and ready to sip into vacation mode. Cocktail Pairing: Smooth Sailing – White rum, coconut water, hint of kiwi and a twist of lime.



Smooth Sailing – White rum, coconut water, hint of kiwi and a twist of lime. The Pregame: Fruity and flirty, the Skintimate Sensitive Razor and Strawberry Tangerine Shave Gel sets the mood for date nights, late nights and everything in between.

Fruity and flirty, the Skintimate Sensitive Razor and Strawberry Tangerine Shave Gel sets the mood for date nights, late nights and everything in between. Cocktail Pairing: Berry Foam Party – Hibiscus infused tequila and lime juice topped with tangerine foam.

In addition to custom playlists, cocktails and invigorating shave treatments, the social environment of The Shave Bar by Skintimate will also feature an immersive theater element with memorable Shave Bar characters to further set the tone of getting ready with friends.

The Shave Bar by Skintimate is located at 107 Grand Street in New York and will be open for three days on May 17 (5-9 PM), May 18 (12-8 PM) and May 19 (12-4 PM). People in the metro area are encouraged to walk-in and book a complimentary appointment – spots are limited. Consumers can also follow the brand on social media by tagging @Skintimate and using the hashtag #GetReadyWithUs.

Press Contact:

Caitlin Fay, 212.729.2495, Caitlin.Fay@edelman.com

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Playtex® infant feeding; Diaper Genie®; Bulldog® and Jack Black® male skin care and grooming products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan and Australia, with approximately 6,000 employees worldwide.

SOURCE Skintimate