Skip Partners with PDI to Power Frictionless Checkout and Amplify Retailer Data Insights

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Skip announced that it is now fully integrated with PDI's enterprise resource planning (ERP) product. The integration connects PDI's back-office pricebook software to Skip's frictionless checkout technology – a hybrid of mobile pay and Amazon Go's "just walk out" experiences – allowing C-Store customers to purchase in-store merchandise using their personal mobile devices.

By reducing the time spent processing transactions, the simplified mobile checkout helps C-Stores enhance customer experience, optimize labor spend, improve employee recruitment and retention rates, increase labor productivity, and allow employees to focus more on merchandising and customer service.

"Our partnership with PDI has been influential to our core business model, and this integration is the start of massive things for Skip, PDI, and the C-Store industry as a whole. Innovations to drive optimal customer experiences also result in profit-bearing insights for retailers. We can't wait to bring this product and its benefits to our C-Store clients starting with Ricker's this month." - Chase Thomason, CEO/Founder of Skip

PDI has performed hundreds of successful integrations over its 35-year history, connecting its more than 1500 customers to a long list of third-party partners. Today, the ERP software company integrates its back-office solution with more than 20 point of sale (POS) providers. In addition to enabling a frictionless checkout experience for consumers, Skip and PDI's integration allows transaction data to be passed from the mobile app to the retailers' back-office system, providing a holistic store-level view that results in better promotions, reporting, inventory accuracy and forecasting.

"We are excited to deliver this new interface to Skip's impressive frictionless checkout solution to our customers. This most recent expansion of our partner ecosystem combines the power of our back-office solution with Skip to keep pace with the ever-increasing demands of the consumer for a faster, more convenient shopping experience. We look forward to helping our mutual customers realize the benefits of this powerful technology." - Jim Wade, Vice President of Product Management, PDI

With this integration, retail contracts and Skip's implementation pipeline are filling up with urgency as Walmart and Amazon Go loom over the convenience space.

