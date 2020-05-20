SKITTLES® Gives Up Its Rainbow On Pride Packs To Celebrate The LGBTQ+ Community

NEWARK, N.J., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This June, SKITTLES is giving up its signature rainbow by removing the iconic colorful branding to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and highlight that during Pride, only #OneRainbow matters. For the first time in the U.S., the brand is releasing limited-edition SKITTLES Pride Packs. The packs feature a colorless design with colorless candies inside. As part of the launch, the brand is also announcing a partnership with GLAAD, the world's leading LGBTQ+ media advocacy group. During the month of June, $1 per pack purchased will be donated to GLAAD (up to $100k).

Skittles Pride Pack

The Pride Packs are part of SKITTLES' "Give the Rainbow" campaign, which the brand has previously launched in Canada, Germany and the UK. Although you won't see the usual vibrant colors on SKITTLES Pride Packs packaging and candies, the packs will feature the original five fruity flavors of strawberry, orange, grape, green apple and lemon. The limited-edition packs will be available for purchase in Share Size Packs ($1.79) and Medium Stand Up Pouches ($2.59) at CVS and select Walmart stores.

"This Pride month, Skittles is removing its rainbow, but replacing it with much-needed conversations about the LGBTQ+ community and a visible stand of solidarity," said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. "The funding that GLAAD receives from the Skittles Pride Packs will support our news and campaigns program, which tells culture-changing stories of LGBTQ+ people and issues across the media year-round. This year when many LGBTQ+ people will be unable to gather at large Pride events, it's so important that brands, notables, and other allies find authentic and creative ways to show that they stand with our community."

"While Pride month certainly looks different this year, Skittles is passionate about showing its support for the LGBTQ+ community," said Hank Izzo, Vice President of Marketing, Mars Wrigley U.S. "We believe that giving up our rainbow means so much more than just removing the colors from our Skittles packs and we're excited to do our part in making a difference for the LGBTQ+ community through our partnership with GLAAD, not only in June, but all year long."

For more information about SKITTLES Pride Packs and what Skittles is doing to celebrate Pride in June, follow @Skittles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our pet health services AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, Pet Partners™, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About GLAAD

GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. For more information, please visit www.glaad.org or connect with GLAAD on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.mars.com

