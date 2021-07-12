SKITTLES® Gummies Unveils First Ever "Gummi Sanctuary" to Shelter Gummi Animals From Enthusiastic Consumers

NEWARK, N.J., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of new SKITTLES® Gummies, Mars Wrigley's SKITTLES will unveil the first-ever "Gummi Sanctuary" on National Gummi Day (July 15). This Sanctuary will playfully provide refuge to all squishy gummi animals – from worms and bears to sharks, fish and flamingos – and help keep them from ending up in a candy bowl…or worse. Beginning today, SKITTLES is asking gummi fanatics to visit www.SkittlesGummiSanctuary.com and sign the "Squish the Rainbow" pledge to end the consumption of gummi animals by treating themselves to new SKITTLES Gummies instead, which feature the brand's iconic round form for a delightfully soft chew. Anyone who signs the pledge will automatically be entered for the chance to win free SKITTLES Gummies to satisfy their desire for delicious gummies.

New SKITTLES® Gummies issues Public Service Announcement urging fans to pledge to provide squishy gummi animals refuge in SKITTLES Gummi Sanctuary for National Gummi Day.

On July 15, the public can virtually attend the grand opening of the SKITTLES Gummi Sanctuary to see how their pledge support is helping gummi animals around the country safely enjoy National Gummi Day. Attendees will also get to explore the sanctuary's unique lush habitats, such as the Squishy Fishy River and Yummy Gummi Worm Garden and witness beloved gummi animals live their best lives – protected and in peace.

"At Mars Wrigley, we're always thinking of unexpected ways for people to engage with and enjoy our SKITTLES products," said Fernando Rodrigues, Senior Brand Manager for SKITTLES. "With the creation of our SKITTLES Gummi Sanctuary, we hope to provide better moments, more smiles and a playful way for our fans to celebrate National Gummi Day on July 15. The iconic round shape, fruity flavor and squishy, soft chew of SKITTLES Gummies make them unique, and the perfect go-to treat for SKITTLES and gummi candy fans alike."

SKITTLES Gummies are available now at retailers nationwide in SKITTLES Originals flavors of Strawberry, Green Apple, Lemon, Orange and Grape as well as SKITTLES Wild Berry flavors which include Berry Punch, Strawberry, Melon Berry, Wild Cherry and Raspberry.

Support squishy gummi animals by visiting SkittlesGummiSanctuary.com to sign the pledge and enter to win free supply of SKITTLES Gummies. Don't forget to come back on National Gummi Day (July 15) to experience the grand opening of the SKITTLES Gummi Sanctuary and see how the gummi animals are celebrating.

For more information, visit @SKITTLES on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or use #SquishTheRainbow to join in on the conversation.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

For more information about Mars, please visit mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Mars Wrigley

Related Links

https://www.mars.com

