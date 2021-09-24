Sklar Kirsh Expands its Litigation Practice with Loren N. Cohen and Rachael Hiatt

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Loren N. Cohen and Rachael Warner Hiatt have joined the firm's Litigation Practice Group.

"Loren and Rachael have broad experience in complex business and real estate litigation matters and will be tremendous additions to our already formidable litigation team," said Justin M. Goldstein, who chairs the firm's Litigation Department.

An accomplished civil litigation and real estate attorney, Cohen has 25 years of experience handling a wide array of business and real property disputes, including partnership claims, contract and fraud matters, lease disputes, unlawful detainers, construction defects, and complex easement and subdivision map act claims. He represents premier real estate brokers, developers, high-net-worth families with legacy commercial and residential income property holdings, business owners, and large corporations in all litigation matters. A Los Angeles native, Cohen earned, with honors, his B.A. in Economics at California State University at Northridge and his J.D. at Southwestern University School of Law. He and his family are very engaged in their community and are avid supporters of the American Technion Society and L.A. Family Housing.

Hiatt has considerable experience in complex commercial litigation, including disputes involving breach of contract, intellectual property, fraud, bankruptcy, collections, and employment issues. Rachael has also handled matters involving real estate, construction defect, and environmental claims. A native of Los Angeles, Hiatt earned her B.A. in Psychology and Spanish at the University of California, Santa Barbara and her J.D. at the University of California, Davis, School of Law. Hiatt was an editor of the UC Davis Law Review and the Environs: Environmental Law and Policy Journal. Engaged in her community and a passionate supporter of Jewish Family Services, Hiatt has volunteered her time assisting refugees with resume building and drafting so that they could secure employment in the U.S.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

SOURCE Sklar Kirsh LLP

Related Links

https://www.sklarkirsh.com

